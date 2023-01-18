We’re already halfway through January (I know, it’s gone far too fast), and the deals are picking up. This week’s lineup features big savings on portable storage from Western Digital and Samsung, Wi-Fi mesh systems from TP-Link, and more. Let’s dive in!

WD My Passport Portable SSD For $89.99 ($110 Off)

While external hard drives are great for storing massive amounts of data at an affordable price, there’s no denying that portable SSDs are faster and more stable. They can be cheap, too, if you buy during a great sale. This Western Digital My Passport SSD comes with 1TB of NVMe storage with read and write speeds of up to 1050MB/s and 1000MB/s, respectively. It features 256-bit AES hardware encryption to protect all of your important and private files, drop and shock resistance to withstand accidental spills, and it comes in several fun colors.

Samsung EVO Select MicroSD Card + Adapter For $19.29 ($20.70 Off)

SD card slots may be scarce in smartphones these days, but they’re still vital to plenty of other devices, including the Nintendo Switch, some Android tablets. digital cameras, and more. The EVO Select from Samsung features 256GB of MicroSD card storage with speeds of up to 130MB/s, making it fast enough to play games in Full HD, and it can even support 4K content.

TP-Link Deco X20 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System For $129.99 ($50 Off)

The cost of mesh routers can add up pretty fast, especially if you need an army of them to beam a connection all throughout your home. Lucky for you, the best budget mesh Wi-Fi system of 2022 has recently dropped in price. This 2-pack of TP-Link’s Deco X20 is a backwards-compatible Wi-Fi 6 solution that can cover up to 4,000 square feet in 1 Gbps internet. Built-in parental controls let you monitor and limit use on a per-device basis. Each router also features a sleek and clean design that blends into the decor of any virtual space.

TECKNET 65W PD USB-C Charger For $29.59 ($10.40 Off)

You’d be hard-pressed to find a charger included with most new smartphones today, but don’t sweat it, because the best overall phone charger of 2023 is down to just $29.59 this week. This 65W solution from TECKNET features enough juice to top off your smartphone, tablet, and even some laptops, including the 15.4-inch MacBook Pro. Not only is this GaN charger compact enough to carry around, it features Power Delivery and three ports (two USB-C and USB-A) for fast, versatile charging.

1MORE SonoFlow Active Noise Canceling Headphones For $79.99 ($20 Off)

If you’ve ever wanted to cancel out the noisy world around you and bask in the serene tranquility of your favorite music, podcast, or audiobook, this deal’s for you. Rated 8/10 in our official review, these 1MORE SonoFlow headphones come with active noise cancelation paired up with 40mm dynamic drivers to produce an immersive sound experience. Add in lossless audio technology, adjustable EQ, and 70-hour battery life, and you have the makings of a fantastic offering at an impressive sub-$100 price point.