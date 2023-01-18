Create a personalized, energy-saving ecosystem in your home with Philips Hue lighting fixtures. For a limited time, purchase two or more of the Philips Hue White Ambiance Downlight (700 or 650 lumens) fixtures and save 10% on your order. Each recessed fixture adds a modern aesthetic to any home and allows you to swap out inefficient bulbs with these long-lasting recessed LED lights.

Whether you purchase 700 or 650 lumen Philips Hue White Ambiance Downlights, you’re taking the first step to reducing your energy costs. Each recessed LED light can be controlled via Bluetooth, the Philips Hue Wireless Bridge (sold separately), or a dimmer switch, letting you customize your lighting experience. With Bluetooth, you can control up to 10 LED fixtures by setting schedules and tweaking light output through the Philips Hue app (available on Android and Apple devices). With the Hue Bridge, you can take control of up to 50 lights and manage your lighting even when you’re not home, right from your smartphone.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Downlight (650 or 700 lumens) Turn the lighting in your smart home by installing these 4-inch LED recess fixtures. Controlled via Bluetooth or a home network, each light can be scheduled individually or on a room-by-room basis.

The Philips Hue White Ambiance Downlight can replace most 4-inch recessed lighting fixtures and features a standard E26 socket. Each fixture takes seconds to install and only minutes to set up, giving you full control without any additional elaborate hookups. If you have a little extra time, you can even connect your fixtures to Alexa and Google Assistant to enable voice commands. You won’t have to worry about changing the bulb anytime soon, either, as the Hue downlight is rated for an estimated 35,000 hours.

Turn your house into a smart home with lighting that can be controlled whether you’re home or away. Save 10% on two or more Philips Hue White Ambiance Downlights (650 or 700 lumens) and start reducing your electricity bill while also customizing the lighting experience in every room today.