Samsung has set a date and a time for its next Unpacked conference, where we’ll likely meet the Galaxy S23 lineup on smartphones. Here’s how you can watch it live, and what you can expect from it.

Samsung Unpacked Reserve Deal You can reserve the Galaxy S23 series at no cost right now and get up to $100 in store credit. There's no penalty if you don't end up buying the phones.

When Is Galaxy Unpacked 2023?

Samsung’s big hardware event will be held on February 1st at 1 PM ET (more time zones here). 2023’s event is being held a whole week earlier, as Samsung’s Galaxy S22 event was held on February 9th. But then again, Samsung announced the Galaxy S21 in 2021 a whole month earlier than usual, in January.

How to Stream Galaxy Unpacked 2023

The next Unpacked will be an in-person event for media in San Francisco, but everyone else will be able to watch it live online. The event will be broadcasted on Samsung.com, the Samsung Newsroom website, and the Samsung YouTube channel.

There’s no direct link to the YouTube livestream page (as of when this article was published), but if you don’t want to forget, set a reminder with your calendar app or virtual assistant of choice. You could also subscribe to Samsung’s channel and enable notifications for new streams.

What to Expect From Galaxy Unpacked 2023

Samsung Unpacked events are usually about new hardware, and there have been enough leaks and rumors to get a good idea of what Samsung will show off on February 1. For this event, we’re expecting a trio of smartphones belonging to the Galaxy S23 lineup.

We’re rumored to be getting three smartphones: the Galaxy S23, the Galaxy S23 Plus, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The smartphone range itself is probably going to be much like the current Galaxy S22 lineup as per those rumors, with identical screen sizes and resolutions.

We’re supposed to get a few key changes, though — for one, we might get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which will apparently be used worldwide, even in regions like Europe where Samsung typically uses its own Exynos silicon. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, which will be the most premium device in the range, might also get rid of the 108MP camera that’s been used since the Galaxy S20 Ultra in 2020 in favor of a new, wild 200MP camera, likely the ISOCELL HP2 sensor that was just announced by Samsung.

In addition, we also get a few extra announcements at each conference. Last year, it was tablets — the Galaxy Tab S8 range was shown off alongside the Galaxy S22 series. But this year, we’ll instead get laptops for a change. Rumors say that Samsung is preparing to unveil a new lineup of laptops under the Galaxy Book banner, the Galaxy Book 3 series.

The Galaxy S23 and the new Galaxy Book laptops can now be reserved from Samsung’s website. If you reserve a Galaxy smartphone or a Galaxy Book, you’ll get $50 in credit on your purchase whenever they become available, and if you reserve both, you’ll get $100 off.