Gone are the days of worrying about backing up your most precious memories or extensive media collection, thanks to this 14TB drive from Western Digital. From now until January 19, 2023, WD has discounted its Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive to $199.99 ($95 off). For a reasonable price, you can keep your most precious files secure or enjoy separate storage for your gaming library without the hassle of installing a new internal drive.

Western Digital’s 14TB External Drive is plug-and-play, requiring only a USB 3.0 port and a wall outlet for quick and easy transfers. It’s also backward compatible with USB 2.0 ports to work with most older PCs. The drive is an efficient way to keep your desktop or laptop’s primary HDD or SSD from being overburdened with excess files you may not need on the daily. Have a large collection of photos and other digital keepsakes? The 14TB external drive can help you save space on your primary disk or serve as secondary storage to backup the most important files in your life.

WD makes it easy to use the 14TB drive as a reliable solution for all of your irreplaceable files. The WD Discovery software can be customized to run hourly, daily, or monthly to transfer over specified folders and files. If you’re a Mac user, you can also format the drive and sync it with Apple Time Machine for full system backups. At only 6.7 inches high, 5 inches deep, and 2 inches wide, the drive takes up very little space on your desktop, and its sleek and convenient design fits most office aesthetics.

Whether you’re worried about saving your most important photos and documents or you’re running out of space on your gaming rig, the Western Digital Easystore 14TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is a sound solution, especially at only $199.99 ($95 off) until January 19.