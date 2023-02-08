You can delete your Reddit search history by selecting the search box and choosing "X" next to individual entries. To remove your view history, head to the mobile app's settings and find the "Clear History" or "Clear Local History" option. Or, clear your browsing history by deleting your browser's built-in history.

Want to remove the traces of what you’ve searched and viewed on Reddit? If so, it’s easy to clear your search, reading, and browsing history on this platform. We’ll tell you what you need to know about deleting history your Reddit history and how to do it on any device.

Can You Delete Your Reddit History?

You can delete your Reddit history, but depending on the type of history you want to clear, you may be limited to using certain platforms. In fact, when you browse Reddit using your devices, there are three types of histories that get created.

The first one is your search history. When you type something in Reddit’s search box and hit Enter, Reddit saves that search query so you can get back to it quickly in the future. You can clear this history on both your desktop and mobile devices.

The second kind is your view history. This history contains a list of posts that you’ve read on Reddit. You can only clear this history on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone.

The third history type is your web browser history. When you browse the Reddit website (or any other site for that matter), your web browser saves the links to the pages that you’ve visited. You’ll want to clear this history as well on both your desktop and mobile to leave no traces of your Reddit browsing.

We’ll show you how to clear all of these Reddit history categories.

Clear Your Search History on Reddit

To delete your searched queries on Reddit, access the site’s search box and remove the individual entries. Here’s how to do that on desktop and mobile.

On Desktop

Open your preferred web browser, launch Reddit, and sign in to your account.

At the top of the site, click the “Search Reddit” box. You don’t have to type anything in the box.

The box will list all your previously searched queries. Here, next to the entry you want to clear from your history, click the “X” icon. Repeat this for all the queries you want to remove.

On Mobile

If you’re on a mobile phone, launch the Reddit app and sign in to your account. Then, in the app’s top-right corner, tap the magnifying glass icon.

You’ll see your recent searches. Here, next to the search query you want to delete, tap the “X” icon. Repeat this for all the queries you want to remove.

Delete Your View History on Reddit

To remove the history that keeps a list of your viewed posts, follow the steps in the section for your mobile device below.

On Android

Open the Reddit app, sign in to your account, and tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

In the open menu, select “History.”

On the “History” page, at the top-right corner, tap the three dots.

Choose “Clear History.”

And that’s all. Your viewing history is now deleted.

On iPhone and iPad

Launch the Reddit app on your phone and log in to your account. Then, tap your profile icon and choose Settings > Clear Local History.

In the open prompt, select “Clear Local History.”

Your viewing history for Reddit is now cleared.

Delete Your Reddit Browsing History

Your web browser saves a history of all the sites you visit, including Reddit. To remove all traces of your Reddit browsing, clear this history type as well.

How you delete your web browser’s saved history depends on the browser you’re using. Check out our guide on clearing the history in any web browser to learn the steps for all major web browsers, including Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, and Microsoft Edge.

And that’s all there is to it. Do you want to go a step further and delete your Reddit account so this platform’s gone for good from your life? There’s an easy way to do that.

