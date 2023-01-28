To post on Reddit, launch the Reddit website or the Reddit mobile app. Then, access the subreddit most relevant to your post, choose the type of post you want to create, compose your message, and select "Post."

You’ve probably used Reddit to look up answers to your questions, but why not try asking a question yourself or sharing your advice there? It’s easier to do that than you think. We’ll show you how to post on Reddit from any device.

What to Know When Making a Post on Reddit

While Reddit is a social media platform, it works differently than the others. On this platform, you have millions of communities called “subreddits.” Each subreddit is dedicated to a specific topic, where questions on that topic get answered and other discussions take place.

When you want to post something, you’ll want to find the subreddit that’s relevant to your post. For example, if you’re looking for someone to travel with, you may want to publish your post in the /r/travelpartners subreddit. This increases your chances of receiving relevant responses and makes it less likely for your post to get deleted by moderators who think it’s not relevant to that specific community.

Tip: If the post you want to make is personal or you have other reasons you want to protect your identity, consider making a throwaway Reddit account first.

When it comes to the kind of content you can post, you can publish text content, images, videos, and polls. However, each subreddit has its own limitations, so you may not be able to post all these content types in those subreddits. Be sure to read any posts pinned to the top of the subreddit, like community guidelines and welcome messages, that will let you know about any such limitations or expectations.

How to Post on the Reddit Website

To make a post from your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, first, open your preferred web browser and visit Reddit.com. Sign in to your account on the site if you haven’t already.

After signing in, access the subreddit in which you want to post. You can find a subreddit using the search box given at the top of the site.

Once you’re on a subreddit page, at the top, click “Create Post.”

A “Create a Post” page will open. Here, at the top, you’ll see the tabs for various posts you can make in this subreddit. Click the tab for the kind of content you’re looking to post.

After clicking a tab, you’ll see the relevant options for your post type. If you’ve chosen the “Text” tab, you’ll see something like the following. Here, in the “Title” field, you’ll enter a title for your post (which basically summarizes what your post is about).

Then, in the large text box, you’ll enter your full text. This is where you can be more detailed and ask a question or offer advice. Feel free to format your text using the bold, italic, and various other formatting options available at the top of the text box.

When you’ve finished composing your post, it’s time to add a flair to it. Think of a flair as a subtopic in your subreddit. Flairs make it easy to skim through the posts in a subreddit, and they also let you quickly find all the posts within a specific flair.

An example of this would be if you’re in a travel subreddit and you’re looking to travel to Europe, you can choose “Europe” as a flair.

Once you’ve added a flair, you’re ready to publish the post. To do that, at the bottom of the post, click “Post.” If you’d like to save your post as a draft so you can come back to it and polish it before it goes live, click the “Save Draft” button instead.

And that’s it. Your post is now live in your subreddit, and you can expect to start receiving responses on it.

How to Delete Your Post

If you’d like to delete a post you published, you can do so by accessing the post, clicking the three dots menu, and choosing “Delete.” Then, select “Delete Post” in the prompt, and your post will be removed.

You’re all done.

How to Post on Reddit Using the Mobile App

On a mobile device, you’ll have the best experience using the official Reddit app (for iPhone, iPad, or Android) to publish posts in subreddits.

To do that, first, download and install the free Reddit app on your phone. Launch the app and sign in to your Reddit account.

After signing in, find the subreddit in which you want to make a post. You can locate a specific subreddit by tapping the magnifying glass icon at the top-right corner.

After finding a subreddit, in the app’s bottom bar, tap “Create.”

You’ll land on a screen where you can compose your post. Here, tap the kind of post you want to make. For example, choose “Text” if you want to make a text post. All other options are self-explanatory.

When you’ve finished composing your post, in your screen’s top-right corner, tap “Next.”

On the following page, optionally, add a flair to your post. A flair is basically a subtopic in your selected subreddit. For example, if yours is a tech subreddit, and your post is a technical question, you’ll choose something like “Tech Question” as your flair.

When you’ve done that, in your screen’s top-right corner, tap “Post.”

And that’s it. Your post will go live in your selected subreddit.

How to Delete Your Post

Later, if you’d like to remove a post, then access that post, tap the three dots at the top of the page, and select “Delete.” Choose “Delete” in the prompt, and your post will be gone.

And that’s all there is to making your first post on this unique social media platform. We hope you enjoy posting and interacting with people on this site.

