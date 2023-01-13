The evolution of machine learning models that can run on PC hardware has led to everything from webcam filters to AI art generators. NVIDIA is now using it to help you maintain eye contact on conference calls or video recordings.

NVIDIA Broadcast is a desktop application that uses the hardware in GeForce graphics cards to improve video and microphone quality, such as removing background noise, applying virtual backgrounds to your webcam feed, and automatic framing. NVIDIA Broadcast 1.4 is now rolling out with a few new features, including “Eye Contact,” which modifies your eyes to look directly at the camera. You can see it in action in the below video.

The feature works the best — or rather, looks the least like uncanny valley — when the camera is far away from your face. Otherwise, if the angle is too extreme, it could look like you’re giving a permanent side-eye to everyone else on a call. Apple introduced a similar feature in FaceTime back in 2020, alongside the release of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

NVIDIA said in a blog post, “the new Eye Contact effect moves the eyes of the speaker to simulate eye contact with the camera — achieved by estimating and aligning gaze. The eyes retain their natural color and blinks, and there’s even a disconnect feature in case you look too far away, to transition smoothly between simulated and real eyes.”

NVIDIA Broadcast requires a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card or better, paired with at least 8 GB RAM.