Intel finally released 13th gen Core processors for laptops earlier this month, and PC makers have been busy updating their laptop lineups with the new hardware. ASUS just revealed a few more laptops with the new CPUs.

ASUS has announced six more laptops coming to store shelves, following the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, new TUF gaming laptops, and other recently-revealed models. The new models fall under the Vivobook lineup, which is aimed at normal home and work use, without some of the flashy designs and features found on the more expensive Zenbooks or other models. As a result, at least some of these laptops should be budget models, but ASUS didn’t confirm pricing.

The new models include the Vivobook 14 (X1404), Vivobook 15 (X1504), and Vivobook 17 (X1704). Those models are described by ASUS as “affordable,” but again, we don’t have specific pricing yet. There’s also the Vivobook 14 OLED (X1405), Vivobook 15 OLED (X1505), and Vivobook 16 (X1605), which will likely be more expensive — the first two models have OLED HDR screens, with “up to” a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The Vivobook 14 OLED, Vivobook 15 OLED, and Vivobook 16 will be sold in some configurations with 13th gen Intel CPUs, maxing out at a Core i9-13900H. The rest of the models will be sold with 12th and 11th gen processors, and the lowest-end configuration of the Vivobook 17 will even have an Intel Pentium 8505 processor.

These are traditional laptops, not 2-in-1 models that can flip around to become a tablet, but ASUS says at least some of them will have a 180-degree hinge that allows the screen to be flat with the keyboard. Some of them will also have fingerprint sensors, a physical webcam shield, up to 16 GB RAM, and up to 1 TB of storage.

ASUS’s new laptops should be available within the next few months. The full specifications for each model are listed at the source link below.