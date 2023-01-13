AMD announced the new Ryzen 7000X3D chips recently, which look like they might be the best CPUs for gaming yet. However, if you were hoping to buy them, you might have to wait a bit.

AMD initially slated these chips for a February release, but left out one key detail about them: pricing. We don’t know how much the CPU lineup cost yet, or how big of a gap will there be compared to the non-3D variants. AMD initially provided a release date of February 14 (Valentine’s Day) for these chips to land in store shelves, but the company withdrew that. In response, AMD said that the release date is incorrect, and that it doesn’t have a date to share right now.

Given that these chips were slated for a release next month, the fact that AMD isn’t willing to share key availability details right now comes off as something a bit worrying. When AMD announced its Zen 4 chips, we had pricing and availability info right from the start. The new CPUs notably also took a while to even be announced, as rumors said that they couldn’t launch earlier because AMD could only make enough 3D V-Cache for the older Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

We’re just speculating, of course, but AMD could be having production issues with these chips. Here’s hoping that there’s not a significant delay as a result.