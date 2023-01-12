Price increases are fairly common for streaming services, but HBO has been the exception to the rule. That’s finally changing, as pricing for HBO’s ad-free streaming tier is increasing.

HBO Max has confirmed that the price of its ad-free subscription in the United States is increasing, from $14.99 per month to $15.99/mo. A spokesperson told TechCrunch, “Existing subscribers who are currently paying $14.99/month will see their monthly rate increase to $15.99 effective their next billing cycle on or after Saturday, February 11, 2023. This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users.”

The ad-supported version of HBO Max will remain at the current price of $9.99 per month, but this is the first time the ad-free version has ever changed in price — the $14.99 price point dates back to the introduction of HBO Now in 2015.

The price increase of only $1 likely won’t upset too many people, but it is an interesting move to increase the cost after removing so much content. Shows and movies like Westworld, OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes, Summer Camp Island, and Raised By Wolves have been removed from the service in recent months, with Warner saying some of them may re-appear on other platforms.

HBO Max’s new pricing has already taken effect for new sign-ups, and the company doesn’t offer free trials, so you’ll have to cough up the extra dollar (or sign up for the plan with ads) if you’re planning to watch The Last of Us.

Source: TechCrunch