Apple replaced the long-running iTunes application on Mac in 2019 with new dedicated Music, Podcasts, and TV apps (plus new features in Finder) taking their place. Windows users are still stuck with iTunes, but not for much longer.

Apple confirmed in October 2022 that dedicated applications for Apple TV and Apple Music would come to Windows sometime in 2023, and now listings for preview versions have appeared on the Microsoft Store.

The new Apple Music for Windows looks a lot like the Mac app, with support for music streaming and managing a local library. The Apple TV app allows you to watch movies and shows from Apple TV+, as well as any content purchased from iTunes/Apple TV. There’s also a third app, called Apple Devices, which allows you to synchronize, update, back up, or restore any iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

Each of the applications require Windows 11 version 22621.0 or higher — a recent update to the Windows 11 22H2 upgrade. It’s not clear if the final releases of the apps will work on older Windows versions, and if not, iTunes might remain in place for people still running Windows 10. The apps also aren’t fully compatible with ARM-based Windows computers, like the Lenovo ThinkPad X13s Snapdragon and the ARM Surface Pro 9.

The new apps look impressive, which is surprising because Apple’s software for Windows has historically been awful. Considering Apple has already replaced iTunes on Mac, the final release of the new Windows apps could mark the end of the 22-year-old music program. We’ll have to wait and see what Apple’s plan is for older Windows PCs — iTunes already ended updates for Windows 7 and 8.1 back in 2020.