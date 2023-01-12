Samsung is gauging interest for its next generation of flagship Galaxy devices with no-commitment reservations going live ahead of the Unpacked event on February 1. If you’re interested in either the new Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Book 3, you can take advantage of this special Samsung Unpacked Reserve gift card offer and earn up to $100 in store credit.

From now through February 1, you can provide your name and email to reserve your Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Book, or both. Reserving either product earns a $50 Samsung credit, while reserving both secures $100 toward the purchase of accessories or other Samsung products. The Galaxy S23 series phones and Galaxy Book 3 are expected to be unveiled in just several short weeks at Samsung’s Unpacked event in San Fransisco. The presentation will be the company’s first in-person Unpacked since the pandemic curbed large gatherings in 2020.

Since no official information is available on the S23 lineup, there’s no commitment to reserve yours today. All you have to provide is your full name and email address, and you’ll be eligible for the Samsung Unpacked Reserve gift card offer. If you decide you don’t like what you see at Unpacked, you can cancel your reservation without penalty. And if you do keep your reservation, please note that all credit earned through this offer is not redeemable on the purchase of a Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Book and must instead be spent on other Samsung products or accessories at the time of pre-order. Any credit that’s not used during your final pre-order purchase will be lost.

Whether you’re an Android fanatic, a Samsung super fan, or you’re just looking to move away from your current phone brand, Unpacked is renown for delivering some of the most desired gadgets of the year. Place your reservation for a new Galaxy S23, Galaxy Book, or both on Samsung’s official website or the Shop Samsung App before February 1 to be eligible for the $50 or $100 gift card offer. Then make sure you tune in to Unpacked for the big reveals that are sure to come.