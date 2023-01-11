Microsoft 365 is perhaps one of the best tech subscriptions you can grab today, but now, the entry barrier is getting even lower. There’s a new “Basic” tier that costs just $2 per month.

Microsoft 365 Basic new lower-end subscription that still gives you access to plenty of stuff. This plan will, at least initially, come with up to 100GB of OneDrive storage and ad-free Outlook, as well as access to Microsoft 365 experts for help with Microsoft products, including Windows 11. And it’s just $2 a month — or $20 a year if you’d prefer to pay yearly. If you already pay for 100GB of OneDrive storage, you’ll be automatically transitioned to this new tier on January 30th.

It’s a sensible step-up from the free version of the suite, which already gives you access to web-based versions of programs like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. It doesn’t give you a full experience by any means, though. The main drawback is that you don’t get access to the native Mac and Windows Office apps, like the regular subscription or one-time “Home & Student” purchase.

If the Basic tier is not enough, the personal version of Microsoft 365 is still $7 a month, and it comes with a lot more features, including 1TB of storage.