Microsoft 365 is perhaps one of the best tech subscriptions you can grab today, but now, the entry barrier is getting even lower. There’s a new “Basic” tier that costs just $2 per month.

Microsoft 365 Basic new lower-end subscription that still gives you access to plenty of stuff. This plan will, at least initially, come with up to 100GB of OneDrive storage and ad-free Outlook, as well as access to Microsoft 365 experts for help with Microsoft products, including Windows 11. And it’s just $2 a month — or $20 a year if you’d prefer to pay yearly. If you already pay for 100GB of OneDrive storage, you’ll be automatically transitioned to this new tier on January 30th.

Microsoft 365 Might Be the Best Tech Subscription
It’s a sensible step-up from the free version of the suite, which already gives you access to web-based versions of programs like Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. It doesn’t give you a full experience by any means, though. The main drawback is that you don’t get access to the native Mac and Windows Office apps, like the regular subscription or one-time “Home & Student” purchase.

If the Basic tier is not enough, the personal version of Microsoft 365 is still $7 a month, and it comes with a lot more features, including 1TB of storage.

