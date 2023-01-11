Hey there and welcome back! Now that you’re all settled into the New Year, let’s get down to business. This week’s discounts include $400 off a 2022 Razer Blade 15, $22 off one of our favorite Logitech wireless mice, and more. Some of these deals are going fast, though, so get them before they’re gone for good.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop For $2,599.99 ($400 Off)

With gaming tech giant Razer having unveiled its newest gadgets at CES 2023, now is a great time to save big on last year’s gear. The Razer Blade 15 has everything a gamer on the go needs, from a 15.6″ 240Hz display, to a powerful Intel i7 processor mated to a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU, to a sleek and portable design that prioritizes both form and function. Best of all, you can save a whopping $400 on a 2022 Razer Blade 15 when you buy today.

Logitech G603 Wireless Mouse For $47.99 ($22 Off)

The editors over at our sister site, Review Geek, loved the Logitech G603 when they checked it out in 2019. Several years later, it’s still a great and reliable option, now at an even better price. For $47.99 ($22 off), the Logitech G603 delivers a lightweight design with six programmable buttons, on-board memory, and up to 500 hours of battery life on just two AA batteries. It’s also compatible with both Windows PCs and Macs, making it a versatile option for all users.

Drop ALT Mechanical Keyboard For $168 ($42 Off)

Drop makes some fantastic mechanical keyboards. Not only are they fun to look at, with their multi-colored keys and integrated RBG, they also offer a lot of customizability for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. The Drop ALT is a small 65% option that saves space on your desk without compromising on features and clicky performance. The model featured in today’s deal comes with Cherry MX Brown switches (all of which are hot-swappable), two versatile USB-C ports, and a durable aluminum frame. It’s built to last, and given its features and aesthetic, it’s a great option to customize and use for years to come.

Bestisan Soundbar For $79.98 ($20 Off)

Got a new TV over the holidays? Don’t suffer with subpar sound. Upgrade your TV’s audio with this Bestisan Soundbar for just $79.98 ($20 off). This bar features both a wired option and Bluetooth 5.0-enabled wireless capabilities, making it compatible with a wide range of TVs. Six-inch drivers deliver up to 105dB of sound with adjustable bass that lets you dial in the right amount of thump. You also get the option to mount it directly to the wall or sit it beneath your TV for the ideal setup.