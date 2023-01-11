How-To Geek Deals featuring Razer, Logitech, Drop, and Bestisan
Razer, Logitech, Drop

Hey there and welcome back! Now that you’re all settled into the New Year, let’s get down to business. This week’s discounts include $400 off a 2022 Razer Blade 15, $22 off one of our favorite Logitech wireless mice, and more. Some of these deals are going fast, though, so get them before they’re gone for good.

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop For $2,599.99 ($400 Off)

Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop on a black background
Razer

With gaming tech giant Razer having unveiled its newest gadgets at CES 2023, now is a great time to save big on last year’s gear. The Razer Blade 15 has everything a gamer on the go needs, from a 15.6″ 240Hz display, to a powerful Intel i7 processor mated to a GeForce RTX 3070 Ti mobile GPU, to a sleek and portable design that prioritizes both form and function. Best of all, you can save a whopping $400 on a 2022 Razer Blade 15 when you buy today.

Razer Blade 15

Logitech G603 Wireless Mouse For $47.99 ($22 Off)

Logitech G603 Wireless Mouse on a pale background
Logitech

The editors over at our sister site, Review Geek, loved the Logitech G603 when they checked it out in 2019. Several years later, it’s still a great and reliable option, now at an even better price. For $47.99 ($22 off), the Logitech G603 delivers a lightweight design with six programmable buttons, on-board memory, and up to 500 hours of battery life on just two AA batteries. It’s also compatible with both Windows PCs and Macs, making it a versatile option for all users.

Logitech G603

Drop ALT Mechanical Keyboard For $168 ($42 Off)

Drop ALT Mechanical Keyboard sitting on a desk
Drop

Drop makes some fantastic mechanical keyboards. Not only are they fun to look at, with their multi-colored keys and integrated RBG, they also offer a lot of customizability for mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. The Drop ALT is a small 65% option that saves space on your desk without compromising on features and clicky performance. The model featured in today’s deal comes with Cherry MX Brown switches (all of which are hot-swappable), two versatile USB-C ports, and a durable aluminum frame. It’s built to last, and given its features and aesthetic, it’s a great option to customize and use for years to come.

Drop ALT Keyboard

Bestisan Soundbar For $79.98 ($20 Off)

Bestisan Soundbar mounted to a green wall beneath a TV
Bestisan

Got a new TV over the holidays? Don’t suffer with subpar sound. Upgrade your TV’s audio with this Bestisan Soundbar for just $79.98 ($20 off). This bar features both a wired option and Bluetooth 5.0-enabled wireless capabilities, making it compatible with a wide range of TVs. Six-inch drivers deliver up to 105dB of sound with adjustable bass that lets you dial in the right amount of thump. You also get the option to mount it directly to the wall or sit it beneath your TV for the ideal setup.

Bestisan Soundbar

 

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Zach Laidlaw Zach Laidlaw
Zach Laidlaw is the Sponsored Content Manager, HTG Deals Wrangler, and Cloud Gaming Writer for How-To Geek. He has nearly a decade of experience in the marketing industry, tech/gaming media, and working directly for Apple and Samsung. Authoring hundreds of articles throughout his career, Zach has introduced millions of readers to exciting new products and services through thoughtful, informative, and engaging content.
Read Full Bio »