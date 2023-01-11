The home theater experience wasn’t always easily obtainable, but gadgets like the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF11 Smart Projector have changed the game. Now available for $599.99 ($200 off), you can enjoy the theater experience in virtually any space. The compact projector is designed for travel, giving you access to a clear widescreen image anywhere you can find an outlet.

The EF11 is built with a single HDMI input to connect your Blu-ray player or gaming console and features a USB port that supports most streaming sticks. Project your favorite shows and the latest movies in 1080p with the projector’s 3 energy-efficient high-definition LCD imaging chips. Epson’s signature MicroLaser Array produces a vivid and bright picture in 16:9 widescreen so you don’t miss any of the onscreen action. The EF11 comes with a built-in two-way mono speaker with a 1.5W amplifier for clear audio. You can also use the 3.5mm headphone jack to pipe audio directly to your ears.

Epson EpiqVision Mini EF11 Smart Projector Epson’s EpiqVision Mini EF11 Smart Projector turns virtually any space into a home theater. Small but powerful, the compact projector delivers a high qualtiy image even in smaller spaces.

You shouldn’t have any issue finding a space to project on with the device’s image size range of 30 inches to 150 inches. One concern with any projector is having a head-on angle with your target surface. However, the EF11 is equipped with automatic vertical and manual horizontal keystone correction to keep the image straight up to a 40-degree angle. In addition, this feature-rich mini projector allows you to fully customize your home theater experience, with multiple color modes, screen mirroring with your compatible Apple, Android, or Windows devices, adjustable height, and your choice of front or rear projection.

At $599.99 ($200 off), the Epson EpiqVision Mini EF11 Smart Projector is your ticket to bringing your home theater with you wherever you go. At only 6.9 inches wide, 6.9 inches deep, and 2.3 inches high, the compact projector is made to fit rooms of practically all sizes.