The Galaxy S series is the most popular lineup of Android smartphones worldwide, and new models are usually released in the first few months of each year. Sure enough, Samsung has confirmed when we’ll see the Galaxy S23 series.

Samsung has confirmed it will hold the next Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco on Wednesday, February 1, at 10 AM Pacific Time (1 PM Eastern Time). The company didn’t outright say the event will feature the Galaxy S23 lineup, but that’s the only device we’re expecting to see from Samsung right now. Samsung also shared the below teaser image, showing three spotlights — perhaps a teaser for three devices or three cameras.

Just like the last few events, Samsung is offering a pre-order credit when you reserve a device on the company’s online store. The idea of “reserving” something that hasn’t even been revealed yet is a bit silly, but it only requires a name and email address (no payment methods). If you decide to buy a device when pre-orders go live, the reservation will get you $50 store credit when buying one device, or $50 credit when buying two devices.

We’re mostly just expecting the Galaxy S23 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip and Fold phones, as well as Galaxy Watch models, usually arrive later in the year (typically August or September). Samsung also sometimes reveals new tablets or laptops early in the year, but the Tab S9 series isn’t expected for a while. The Galaxy Book 2 Go was announced in France earlier this month, so maybe we’ll see an international reveal at Unpacked, perhaps alongside other laptop models.

You’ll be able to watch the event on Samsung.com and Samsung’s YouTube channel on February 1.