We’ve seen a few new interesting small desktop computers over the past few months, like the ASUS ROG G22CH and Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini. ASUS has now released another one, which could be useful as a media center PC or server.

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN53 is now available to purchase, but it’s not a finished PC — it’s like a NUC computer, with no integrated RAM, storage, or operating system. The idea is that you can buy the desktop and then customize it to your exact needs. You can slot in up to 64 GB of 4800 MHz DDR5 RAM using the two 262-Pin SO-DIMM slots. There’s also a 2.5-inch drive bay for adding a SATA hard drive or SSD, as well as an M.2 slot for even faster storage (or potentially other devices).

So, what do you get with the PC? Well, there’s a 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor, with a total of 6 cores and 12 threads. You also get five USB Type-A ports in total, two USB 4 Type-C connectors (which can also handle display output), two HDMI 2.1 ports, one dedicated DisplayPort, Ethernet, and a 3.5mm combo jack. For wireless connectivity, the PC has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

The entire box comes in at 5.31 x 4.72 x 2.28 inches (13.49 x 11.99 x 5.79 cm), making it ideal for a compact media server, TV streaming box, or super-powered Raspberry Pi alternative. It could also just be a regular desktop PC, though the lack of a PCIe slot means you can’t add a dedicated graphics card, and your expandability is limited to the M.2 slot and USB. The PC also isn’t entirely contained in the shoebox-sized box — the power supply is contained in a brick on the power cord.

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN53 is available to purchase now for $429, and a more powerful model with a Ryzen 7 6800H processor is coming at some point for around $200 more.