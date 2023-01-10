Your tastes change as you get older, so why not use a keyboard that can evolve with you? On sale for $119.99 ($60 off) until January 15, CORSAIR’s K70 Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is a customizable gaming accessory that’s responsive and clicky, and serves as a good companion when desk space is limited.

Each keystroke on the K70 emits a satisfying click thanks to the Chery MX swappable switches. Customize the keyboard with different caps, programmable shortcuts, or swap out the current switches with any MX-compatible three-pin option (sold separately). The audible Cherry MX switches are rated for 100 million keystrokes and the aluminum frame is durable and made for heavy use. CORSAIR’s signature AXON Hyper-Processing Technology transmits keystrokes faster than typical gaming keyboards for the most responsive experience.

The CORSAIR wireless keyboard may be compact, but it has a lot you may be looking for as a gamer. Most evident is the 360-degree RGB lighting. With the encompassing LightEdge strip and individual lit keys, the K70’s battery can last up to 32 hours before needing a charge. Alternatively, you can keep the keyboard plugged in and turn it into a wired option. You have two additional methods to connect the wireless keyboard, including Bluetooth and high-speed Slipstream Wireless.

The CORSAIR K70 Pro Mini Wireless Mechanical Keyboard is a fully customizable option that can deliver a top-notch gaming experience. At $60 off through January 15, this is the second time the keyboard has been at this all-time low price since it launched in 2022. Grab one today for immersive, personalized typing and gaming.