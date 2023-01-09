Grab your newest travel companion, Apple’s latest iPad Mini, for only $549.99 ($100 off) with this limited-time sale. Set to expire on January 15, the discount brings the Wi-Fi-ready, highly portable tablet back to its Black Friday 2022 pricing. The small tablet is a versatile device sure to serve a number of purposes for your household.

The latest model of the Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi-compatible tablet runs on the Apple A15 Bionic chip, making it a powerful portable device. Whether you need it as a quick research tool while on campus or as a source of entertainment while traveling, the mini is capable and convenient. The 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen offers a crystal clear viewing experience great for catching up on your favorite shows on the road, following a recipe in the kitchen, or reading the latest ebook in the comfort of your bed.

Apple iPad Mini (Latest Model) The Apple iPad Mini is a versatile device great for traveling, reading at home, studying on campus, and entertaining the kids.

Apple’s iPad Mini comes with front and rear-facing cameras that can shoot up to 12 megapixel photos and record 4K video. Its compact size of just under 8 inches long, 5 inches wide, and only .25 inches thick makes it easy to take everywhere and use while out and about. Need to look up something on the fly? The built-in Wi-Fi lets you connect to local networks and removes the need for a separate data plan.

Today’s $100 sale applies to both the Apple iPad Mini’s 64GB and 256GB configurations and includes your choice of Space Gray, Pink, Purple, and Starlight. Though small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the iPad Mini is a multifunctional device great for frequent travelers, students, avid readers, and more.