Dish is one of the most popular TV providers in the United States, but it’s now in the middle of another carriage dispute. Ongoing negotiations with two broadcasting companies means Dish just lost channels in 28 areas.

Dish confirmed in a press release that Mission Broadcasting and White Knight Broadcasting, two companies operated by Nexstar Media Group, pulled their channels from Dish after contract negotiations weren’t completed in time. The move affects channels in 28 markets, including some ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW, and MNT-affiliated stations, and comes less than two months after Dish’s last major dispute with broadcasting companies.

Below is the full list of affected channels, according to Dish:

( NBC : KRBC) – Abilene, TX

: KRBC) – ( FOX : WXXA) – Albany, NY

WXXA) – ( CW: KWBQ) – Albuquerque, NM

KWBQ) – ( MNT: KASY) – Albuquerque, NM

KASY) – ( FOX : KCIT) – Amarillo, TX

KCIT) – ( MNT: KCPN) – Amarillo, TX

KCPN) – ( FOX : KHMT) – Billings, MT

KHMT) – ( ABC: WVNY) – Burlington, VT

WVNY) – ( FOX : KLJB) – Davenport, IA

KLJB) – ( FOX : WFXP) – Erie, PA

WFXP) – ( CW: WTVW) – Evansville, IN

WTVW) – ( FOX : KFQX) – Grand Junction, CO

KFQX) – ( ABC: KODE) – Joplin, MO

KODE) – ( ABC: WLAJ) – Lansing, MI

WLAJ) – ( FOX : KLRT) – Little Rock, AR

KLRT) – ( CW: KASN) – Little Rock, AR

KASN) – ( ABC: KAMC) – Lubbock, TX

KAMC) – ( NBC: KTVE) – Monroe, LA

KTVE) – ( CW: WPIX) – New York, NY

WPIX) – ( FOX : KPEJ) – Odessa, TX

KPEJ) – ( FOX : WNAC) – Providence, RI

WNAC) – ( ABC: WTVO) – Rockford, IL

WTVO) – ( NBC: KSAN) – San Angelo, TX

KSAN) – ( FOX : KMSS) – Shreveport, LA

KMSS) – ( CBS: KOLR) – Springfield, MO

KOLR) – ( ABC: WAWV) – Terre Haute, IN

WAWV) – ( ABC: WUTR) – Utica, NY

WUTR) – ( FOX : KJTL) – Wichita Falls, TX

KJTL) – ( MNT: KJBO) – Wichita Falls, TX

KJBO) – ( CBS: WYOU) – Wilkes Barre, PA

WYOU) – ( NBC : WVLA) – Baton Rouge, LA

: WVLA) – ( FOX : KFXK) – Tyler – Longview – Lufkin, TX

Dish said in a statement “the demanded fees are unreasonable,” and that their “viewership on DISH have significantly declined over the past three years.” In response, Mission Broadcasting said “DISH has refused our fair offer and is making negotiations very difficult. They will tell you it’s for your benefit, but don’t believe it.” In other words, it’s a typical carriage dispute, with both companies asking people to call the other one and demand the return of affected channels.

It’s not clear when the dispute will be over, but Mission and White Knight might be in it for the long haul. Mission’s channels in 23 markets have been unavailable on DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse since October 2021. If it’s a viable option for you, it might be time to try out an OTA antenna.