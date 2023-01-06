CES 2023 has been a great show for PC hardware. ASUS has revealed some new desktop gaming PCs with Intel and NVIDIA’s latest and greatest, and some of them are pretty tiny.

One of the new desktops is the ASUS ROG G22CH, a small-form-factor (SFF) desktop. ASUS says it only takes up 10 liters of space and can be configured with “up to an Intel Core i9-13900K, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, up to 32 GB of DDR5 4800 MHz RAM and 2 TB of PCIe® 4.0 storage.” The company didn’t mention what size motherboard size is being used, but it does use an internal power supply, unlike some of the company’s other recent small PCs.

Cooling is usually one of the main problems with smaller PCs, as all the hardware components are closer together and can easily reach higher temperatures. The ROG G22CH can be configured with either traditional air cooling or a custom all-in-one liquid CPU cooler. ASUS says either option should be enough to keep the PC running efficiently, but we’ll have to wait for real-life reviews to know for sure.

Because no gaming product is complete without lights, the ROG G22CH also has lights built into the case. ASUS said in a press release, “for the first time on an ROG desktop, the G22CH utilizes indirect bias lighting for the front panel, giving the machine a refined yet distinctly gamer personality.”

Pricing and availability for the G22CH hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it should appear on the market sometime within the next few months.