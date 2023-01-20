Open a Memory from the Google Photos app and tap the three-dot menu icon. Then select "Hide" and choose "Remove This Memory."

Google Photos resurfaces old photos and videos in an aptly named feature called “Memories.” However, not all memories are good memories, and you may not want to be reminded of certain things. Thankfully, Google lets you remove specific memories.

It’s possible to hide people or pets from appearing in your Google Photos Memories, but other photos and videos you don’t want to see may still appear. We can take action when those show up so they won’t be in your Memories again in the future.

First, open Google Photos on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone or tablet and open one of the Memories at the top of the screen.

Next, tap the three-dot menu icon in the bottom corner on the memory you’d like to remove.

Select “Hide” from the menu.

Now simply tap “Remove This Memory.”

Finally, confirm you want to “Remove” the memory. It will never appear in your Memories again, and you won’t be able to re-add it.

That’s all there is to it. You don’t have to worry about seeing the memory again. Many services offer features similar to Google Photos Memories—such as Facebook—and most of them allow you to hide specific things from appearing. This is just one of many features you should be using in Google Photos.

