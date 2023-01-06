If you’ve been looking to get into wearable technology, now may be the time to dive in. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch5 44mm smartwatch is back down to its Black Friday sale price. For just $259.99 ($50 off), you can turn your wrist into an information center with fitness tracking, seamless smartphone integration, and more.

The Galaxy Watch5 could be your answer to sticking with your New Year’s fitness resolution. With wearable smart technology, you can analyze your body composition to determine body fat, blood oxygen levels, and BMI, giving you a clearer picture of your health. The Watch5 can also help keep you from lounging for too long with stand reminders, workout tracking, and enhanced GPS to follow your runs, hikes, and other outdoor adventures.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 44mm The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 puts you in control of your fitness with a 44mm display and durable sport band.

Though we found the 44mm screen to be on the thicker side, the size is necessary to pack in those improved sensors that make many of its fitness features more accurate. For how often you’ll be wearing the Watch5, you’ll want a comfortable fit, so you’ll be happy to hear that the included sport band reduces chafing while sweating, but you can swap it out for something a little more fashionable or more durable, depending on your preferences.

You’ve made your fitness resolution for the year, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 for $50 off can help you stick with it. Keep in mind, you will need a Samsung Galaxy smartphone running at least Android 8.0 to use the Samsung Health Monitor app, or you can pair it with a compatible Android phone to access the rest of the watch’s robust features.