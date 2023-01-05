Every CES brings more TVs than you can shake a remote at, and 2023 is no exception. Samsung’s QN95C is one of this years most compelling displays. It is a 4K television with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a slim bezel, and Atmos speakers built in.

There are a lot of reasons to love the QN95C, but the most standout changes this year are the upgrades to the mini-LEDs and the TV’s dimming zones.

Mini-LED significantly improve on the older LCD designs by creating hundreds or even thousands of dimming zones composed of miniature LEDs placed directly behind the LCD panel. In practice that means individual areas of your screen are capable of adjusting their brightness independently of other regions, allowing for greater contrast. Previous versions of Samsung’s mini-LED technology — Neo QLED — were already impressive, and the QN95C further improves upon the technology by quadrupling the total number of dimming zones.

Samsung has paired their mini-LED technology with AI-assisted high dynamic range (HDR) remastering software. The Samsung QN95C will automatically attempt to remaster standard dynamic range (SDR) content into HDR, improving the contrast between dark and light areas in a scene. Samsung has stated that the combination of the mini-LED backlight and the remastering software will “challenge OLED in detail and lighting control” — an impressive achievement for an LCD screen.

Besides the improvements to image quality, the QN95C nixes the One Connect box and integrates all of the essential ports into the back of the TV itself. Not requiring an extra box sitting on your television stand is always a welcome change.

Samsung also upgraded the sound system that is included with the television — it includes top-firing speakers to provide the height positions for Atmos surround sound.

We don’t yet know what the price of the QN95C is, but it is a premium television packed to the brim with the latest and greatest technology — its price is sure to reflect that. Last year’s model, the QN95B, currently sells for 3,200 dollars, and it is likely this year’s model will fall in the same price range.