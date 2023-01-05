Amid all the CES news, Microsoft is also pushing some helpful updates for its Microsoft 365 suite of programs. Excel’s Automate tab is now finally available on the desktop versions of the beloved spreadsheet app.

Microsoft has announced that the Automate tab on Excel, which was previously only available in the web version of Excel, is now moving out of the online client and rolling out to the Windows and Mac versions of the program. Just like on the web version, this tab can allow you to automate some of the most repetitive tasks in your workflow using Office Scripts. They can be a little tricky to master, but once you have them nailed down, you can make your workflow easier.

All you need to do is make sure Excel is fully updated, read up on the Office Scripts documentation, and from there, make your own scripts. They can even integrate with other Microsoft 365 services. For one, you can make a script to automatically update a spreadsheet whenever you get a response in Microsoft Forms.

This update is now rolling out to Windows and Mac users, so keep an eye out for an update coming soon to your device.