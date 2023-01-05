Samsung loves to show off crazy things at CES, and this year has been no different. “The Premiere” is a projector with 8K resolution and the ability to create a 150-inch “screen” from only a few inches away.

We first saw Samsung’s “The Premiere” in 2020 with 4K resolution. The company is back with an updated version of the ultra-short throw projector with upgraded specs. “Short throw” projectors can be placed close to the wall or screen they project on, rather than needing to be mounted across the room.

The headlining upgrade is the aforementioned 8K resolution. Of course, there isn’t much 8K content available these days, which is why the projector upconverts everything to 8K automatically. The 8K image can be up to 150-inches diagonally on the wall or screen.

The Premiere is also equipped with Dolby Atmos sound through the built-in speakers. As you might expect, it includes Samsung’s typical suite of smart TV features as well, such as Netflix, Disney+, and other streaming apps.

Samsung didn’t reveal many other details about the projector, but we can make some assumptions based on the previous model. Like the 2020 model, the 2023 version is expected to use laser projection. Lasers are brighter and offer more vivid color than standard lights.

How much will it cost? We don’t know yet, but it will likely be very expensive. Similar 8K projectors go for around $10,000. We also don’t know when the 2023 version of The Premiere will be available, but it’s certainly impressive.