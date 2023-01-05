Roborock has updated its popular robot vacuum line with the sales pitch “Forget about cleaning, really.” With the number of features they’ve packed into the S8 Pro Ultra, you just might be able to do that.

Our readers really love robot vacuums, and you guys couldn’t get enough of the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra we reviewed in early 2022. If that’s any indication, we’re pretty confident you’ll think the newly announced S8 Pro Ultra is something to see.

The S8 Pro Ultra features an upgraded self-cleaning docking system is like Roborock’s previous dock systems on steroids. It includes automatic mop washing, dust bin emptying, mop fluid refilling, and robot vacuum self-cleaning. It even has a built-in dryer to dry out the mop pad between uses ensuring you don’t end up with a musty mildew-spotted pad. We’re not exactly living in The Jetsons world yet, but that’s a pretty impressive bit of automagic automation.

The vacuum itself is also packed with upgrades, including the strongest suction found in a Roborock vacuum to date (6,000 Pa), a new rubberized roller brush designed to pick up hair more effectively, and an automatic mechanism to lift the roller brush when mopping up spills with the mop function.

The mop assembly also has an upgrade, building on the previous premium ultrasonic feature to include two vibration pads behind the mop head to provide even coverage while the pad vibrates 3,000 times per second to loosen dirt and grime. Finally, the vacuum features updated obstacle avoidance sensors and algorithms.

The Roborock S8 series will be available for U.S. customers in April of 2023 with a starting price of $749.99.