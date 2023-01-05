It’s nearly impossible to enjoy modern media with a subpar Internet connection, and nothing’s worse than constant buffering. Verizon’s fix for an unstable or slow network is its fiber optic Internet line, Fios. Until January 25th, 2023, new Verizon Fios subscribers can sign up for a 1GB Fios plan and receive a $200 DoorDash or Grubhub gift card.

Verizon Fios runs entirely on fiber optic lines, which will provide your home with a faster and more reliable Internet connection. While it’s true that typical cable connections can reach speeds of up to 1GB, depending on your provider, there are several perks that make a premium fiber optic connection worth considering. Among them is the fact that, with cable Internet, you can expect to lose a portion of your speed as the network is strained to accommodate all users. Verizon Fios fiber optic Internet reduces the potential for peak-hour bandwidth loss and provides more consistent speed throughout the day.

Signing up for Verizon Fios is relatively simple with no setup charges, no annual contracts, and no hidden equipment fees. Though the 1GB plan (starting at $64.99) offers the best value with whole-home Wi-Fi and the fastest speed available, Fios also comes in slower and more affordable 500Mbps (starting at $44.99) and 300Mbps (starting at $24.99) options. Keep in mind, however, that the DoorDash or Grubhub $200 promotional gift card is only available with the 1GB plan. If you opt for slower speeds, you’ll receive a $100 gift card for 500Mbps and $50 for 300Mbps, respectively.

Switching to Verizon Fios by January 25th, 2023, comes with many perks you won’t want to miss. On top of getting a faster, more reliable connection, you’ll also be privy to up to $200 in DoorDash or Grubhub credit. That means you get to start the New Year with fast Fios and free food all in one simple transaction.