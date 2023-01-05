2023 is looking to be a good year for laptops, and AMD is definitely not staying behind. The company just unveiled a range of Zen 4 parts meant to go inside the world’s best gaming laptops, with the new Ryzen 7045 series.

These are not to be confused with other recent AMD laptop launches, like the Ryzen 7020 lineup — yes, AMD’s laptop branding is kind of a mess right now. While those chips are pretty much just Zen 2 parts, these new AMD releases are full fledged, performance-packed Zen 4 CPUs, like the ones you can get on desktop computers.

There are four different CPUs in this range, including the Ryzen 9 7945HX, the Ryzen 9 7845HX, the Ryzen 7 7745HX, and the Ryzen 5 7645HX. All these chips are similar, spec-wise, to AMD’s best desktop CPUs, with the Ryzen 9 7945HX coming with a full set of 16 cores and 32 threads, with clock speeds going up to 5.4 GHz. These aren’t power-efficient parts, with TDPs ranging from 45W to 75W, so you can expect these CPUs to go in gaming laptops with plenty of cooling.

One of the features that this chip will put front and center is AI, which was the hottest trend of 2022 and will surely be even bigger in 2023. These new chips come with what AMD calls Ryzen AI, the first dedicated artificial intelligence hardware in an x86 chip, delivering faster real-time AI performance on Ryzen PCs. AMD says that its dedicated AI hardware allows its chips to beat Apple’s M2 CPU in AI performance while managing to be even more energy efficient.

Laptops powered by Ryzen 7045 will come from brands such as Alienware, Lenovo, MSI, and ASUS beginning in February.