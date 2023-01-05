ASUS sells some of the best gaming laptops around. During the CES 2023 festivities, the company revealed updates across its whole ROG lineup, including some new laptops.

The ASUS ROG range of laptops has been upgraded to include the new announcements at CES 2023, like RTX 4000 series of mobile GPUs and the latest 13th gen Intel CPUs. Among the lineups that have seen an upgrade, we have the ROG Strix range, the ROG Zephyrus range, and the ROG Flow series.

The difference between all of them is the same as in previous years. Strix goes all out in performance, Zephyrus seeks a balance between performance and portability, and Flow integrates a 360-degree hinge while still keeping things as powerful as they can get.

All of these laptops are powered by Intel’s 13th gen chips and AMD’s Ryzen 7000 CPUs, and they also use NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 cards — some of these models can go up to an RTX 4090 GPU. In addition, we have features such as ASUS’ Nebula-certified displays, meeting a strict criteria of quality, refresh rates, and color reproduction.

You can expect these laptops to pop up on retail storefronts within the next few months.