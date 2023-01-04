If you’re looking for a super-portable laptop, you really can’t go wrong with the LG Gram series. During CES 2023, LG has announced new models of its acclaimed lineup.

LG has a few new Gram laptops on the way, all of them cramming in newer hardware and, of course, keeping around the portability we’ve all come to know and love from the series. The main model is the “Gram Ultraslim,” one of the lightest and thinnest computers money can buy. It weighs just under a kilogram, at 998 grams, and it’s barely thicker than a smartphone, sitting at 10.99 milimeters thick. It still manages to be plenty powerful, though, with a 15.6-inch display and featuring Intel’s newest 13th gen Core CPU lineup.

Then we have the Style lineup, which is comprised of 16-inch and 14-inch models. And the Gram 17, 16, 15, and 14 are also getting their respective refreshes, with both the Gram 17 and 16 adding a powerful NVIDIA RTX 3050 graphics card — it may not be a 4050, but it’s still a decently powerful discrete mobile GPU. All those models have 13th gen Intel CPUs, and include features such as Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI.

These new laptops will be released next month, starting in LG’s home market of South Korea. We can presume they’ll arrive in other places, including the United States, in the months afterward.