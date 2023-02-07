6/10 ? 1 - Does not work

2 - Barely functional

3 - Severely lacking in most areas

4 - Functions, but has numerous issues

5 - Fine yet leaves a lot to be desired

6 - Good enough to buy on sale

7 - Great and worth purchasing

8 - Fantastic, approaching best-in-class

9 - Best-in-class

10 - Borderline perfection Rating: Price: $99.99

The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand is for those who value the convenience of an all-in-one charging solution for multiple devices as well as the choice of wired or wireless power delivery. But there’s a price to be paid—literally and figuratively.

At its peak potential, Satechi’s Duo charges three devices at once; your smartphone and True Wireless (TWS) earbuds can recharge on Qi wireless charging pads, while just about any other gadget that needs some juice can use the USB-C port. But all this versatility comes with some compromises, like the lack of faster wireless charging speeds and a bulky design that might not be ideal for hand-held usage.

So, is the versatility worth the splurge? Read on for our full review.

Here's What We Like Excellent build quality

18W fast charging via USB-C port

Tilt stand supports multiple angles

Can charge up to 3 devices simultaneously And What We Don't Might feel too bulky to carry around

No magnetic adhesion

Can't do 15W wireless charging

Cheaper alternatives available

How-To Geek's expert reviewers go hands-on with each product we review. We put every piece of hardware through hours of testing in the real world and run them through benchmarks in our lab. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product and never aggregate other people’s reviews. Read more >>

Design: High-Quality, but Too Bulky

Box contents: Portable charger, USB-C cable

Portable charger, USB-C cable Dimensions: 5 x 2.5 x 0.9in (12.5 x 6.25 x 2.3cm)

5 x 2.5 x 0.9in (12.5 x 6.25 x 2.3cm) Weight: 10.2oz (290g)

10.2oz (290g) Ports: 1x USB-C

The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand has a clean and minimalistic look with a smooth, matte finish that adds a touch of sophistication. In terms of dimensions, it looks and feels slightly bigger and thicker than most 10,000mAh power banks you’ll find today, partly due to the top plate that swings open and serves as a phone stand. Since the stand can fold flat into the power bank’s body, it’s a bit easier to stow in bags than a rigid wireless charging stand.

The Duo’s stand can hold itself upright at any angle from about 15 degrees to 75 degrees and doesn’t have any problem supporting the weight of heavy phones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or Galaxy Z Fold 4. Beneath this top plate lies another rubberized charging pad that can fit AirPods and other TWS earbud cases. As you lift the phone stand up, a bottom lip tilts inwards to ensure your phone is properly nestled into the stand without any risk of slipping off. At the bottom are anti-skid rubber pads to keep the charger from sliding around.

On the front edge, an LED light blinks blue to tell you that a wireless power transfer is in progress and glows white to indicate charging completion. On the rear edge, there’s a single USB-C port and four LEDs to indicate the battery level of the Duo. You can find a power button on the right side that turns the charger on or off.

Overall, the fit and finish here are top-notch, which you would expect from a trusted brand like Satechi. However, it’s heavier than other power banks with similar battery capacities, and the opening top plate makes it one of the thickest battery packs I’ve used; it’s almost too bulky to carry around in your hand comfortably.

User Experience: Versatility Strikes…Again

Battery capacity: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh USB-C Input : 18W

: 18W USB-C Output: 10W/18W

10W/18W Qi Wireless Stand Output: 5W/7.5W/10W

5W/7.5W/10W Qi Wireless Base Output: 5W

The Satechi Duo features three different ways to charge a device. The USB Type-C port can provide 18W of fast charging speeds, but it drops to 10W if used alongside wireless charging. The main Qi wireless charging stand can output up to 10W of charging speed, which reduces to 5W when charging multiple devices. For context, the latest iPhones support only 7.5W of wireless charging, although they’re capable of faster 15W wireless charging with official MagSafe chargers. The wireless charging base can only output 5W of charging power no matter what, which is about enough to juice up your earbuds in roughly two to three hours.

The power bank itself recharges via USB-C and takes about three hours for a full charge (when connected to an adaptor supporting 18W or higher speeds). You can use the phone stand to wirelessly charge your handset in both portrait and landscape orientations. For the most part, the charger works as intended. It does get warm to the touch when you use the wireless charging feature, but that’s to be expected. I never noticed any caution-worthy temperatures on the power bank or charging devices.

One gripe I have is that there’s no MagSafe-style magnetic adhesion, even with iPhones. It doesn’t matter a lot when used as a desk stand, but as a wireless charger, a secure grip with the phone makes all the difference, especially when you’re out and about.

As a portable power bank, it’s not easy to hold behind your phone because it doesn’t stay stuck to the handset, and it’s just too big to be held firmly in place. Even with my large hands, I had to practice some impressive hand gymnastics to hold my iPhone and this charger together in the right position for wireless charging to work on the go. This is something most MagSafe-compatible wireless battery packs handle much better.

As a desktop wireless charger, the 10W charging speed on the Duo’s main stand feels limiting. With the Satechi Duo, I could only top up my iPhone 12 mini by about 40% in two hours, which is much slower than what a plugged-in MagSafe charger can deliver. This is without using the phone while charging it and with no other device recharging simultaneously. If you charge your AirPods and phone together, expect even slower speeds.

Wired charging speeds are better, taking my iPhone 12 mini from about 5% to 100% in under two hours. However, the iPhone 14 lineup now supports 20W of wired charging, and this charger won’t be able to keep up with its highest speeds.

To be fair, I liked having the option to carry a wireless charging stand between rooms without needing to plug it in, and charging my phone while propped up in landscape mode during video calls was helpful. But I am not okay with waiting multiple hours for my phone to regain just half of its battery life, and I definitely don’t find this power bank worth carrying while traveling because of how bulky and non-magnetic it is.

The Best MagSafe Battery Packs of 2023 Best MagSafe Battery Pack Overall Apple MagSafe Battery Pack Best Budget MagSafe Battery Pack Belkin Wireless Portable Charger Power Bank Best High Capacity MagSafe Battery Pack Anker 633 MagGo Wireless Portable Charger Best Compact/Thin MagSafe Battery Pack Benks Magnetic Wireless Power Bank Best MagSafe Battery Pack Stand Anker 633 MagGo 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Station

Should You Buy the Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand?

Many portable chargers offer wireless charging, but not all of them offer a tilt stand to prop your phone upright. And when it comes to wireless charging stands that power multiple devices at a time, you’ll find most only work when connected to a wall outlet. The Satechi Duo Wireless Charger Power Stand attempts to combine the best of both worlds, giving you a wireless charging stand for your table and a power bank for your travels.

However, the quest for versatility ends up compromising the user experience in both of these regards to some extent. The power bank itself isn’t sleek, and the lack of a strong magnetic connection means you lose out on the peace of mind that comes with MagSafe accessories. As a wireless charger, it can only output 10W charging speed, which takes multiple hours to even partially top up your phone.

I appreciate the many use cases the Duo can be beneficial for, but it provides a compromised experience in most of them. At its asking price of $99.99, you might want to save some cash and consider a two-pronged approach instead: a fast-charging wireless power bank like the Anker 621 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) for the road and Anker’s Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for your desk. If you don’t mind the compromises in exchange for a truly do-it-all charging solution, the Satechi Duo is meant for you.