This seems to be the decade for augmented reality. Pretty much everyone is coming out with their own AR products, and TCL is joining the pack with its new RayNeo X2 smart glasses.

The RayNeo X2 look like regular glass frames, but they’re hiding two full-color Micro-LED displays that have diffractive waveguide technology and get as bright as 1,000 nits, making them great for both indoor and outdoor usage. They’re powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 platform for augmented reality devices, and they come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. These glasses are just as powerful as most budget smartphones — on paper, at least.

TCL is pitching this product as being ideal for travelers, as the smart glasses are powerful for 3D mapping and navigation. They’re advertised as ideal for translating and speaking to people in other languages, but it’s unclear what software would be used there. And it has a relatively unassuming design, ensuring it doesn’t look out of place compared to other smart glasses.

The RayNeo X2 glasses will be available for developers in select regions by the end of the first quarter of 2023, and a full commercial launch will come after that, according to TCL.