ASUS already revealed a few new devices during CES 2023, like an OLED ExpertBook B9 and some Wi-Fi 7 routers. The company also revealed a few gaming products, like the new ROG Azoth wireless keyboard.

The ROG Azoth, sold under the ASUS Republic of Gamers brand, is the company’s first custom-built 75%-size wireless gaming keyboard. It uses the company’s ROG NX mechanical switches, with “pre-lubed stems and base housings that offer a smoother click feel and eliminate spring bouncing noises.” You can also swap the switches, if you want to go that far down the customizability rabbit hole.

One of the more unique features here is the 2-inch OLED screen, positioned at the top-right corner of the keyboard. It displays the current keyboard status, Caps Lock status, connection mode, the battery level, and multimedia info. The panel can even show some data from the connected computer, like the current CPU temperature. There’s a three-way control knob and button for switching between available information.

The ROG Azoth has a few different options for connectivity. You can use ROG SpeedNova for low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless, which works like most other wireless PC keyboards with a USB adapter. There’s also a Bluetooth mode, which might be ideal for tablets or other non-gaming use. Finally, you can just plug in the USB cable for a direct connection, which will also charge the keyboard’s internal battery. The advanced software features are compatible with macOS, Windows 11, and Windows 10.

ASUS didn’t mention exact pricing or availability information in its announcement.