CES 2023 is in full swing, and it wouldn’t be a CES show without some new TVs. TCL has now revealed a new model, the QM8 TV, powered by mini-LED technology.

TCL has unveiled its QM8 TV, its 2023 flagship TV, and it’s certainly one of the best TVs your money can buy this new year. It has a mini-LED display that doubles the peak brightness and has more than 2,300 dimming zones, which TCL says its the most in any 4K mini-LED display and more than most 8K screens using the same display tech.

The TV itself also doesn’t just disappoint in terms of looks, but it also has outstanding external looks and features. The QM8, which comes in 66-inch, 75-inch, 85-inch, and 98-inch versions, has a bezel-less design that maximizes viewing area and looks modern while at it. And it even has a built-in subwoofer for the best listening experience possible. The QM8 ships with Google TV as the smart TV software experience, ensuring all the content you could ever want is within the reach of your fingertips.

Keep an eye out at your retailer of choice if you wish to buy it. TCL didn’t provide final pricing, but it will almost certainly be pricey, so be prepared to spend a lot if you want one of these in your living room.