AMD launched its Ryzen 7000 chip lineup a few months ago, and they’ve been some of the best CPUs money can buy at the moment. Now, they’re getting even better, as AMD is adding its excellent 3D V-Cache technology to its top three Zen 4 CPUs.

AMD just announced a range of three new CPUs, including the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. These chips are pretty much identical to its non-3D variants as far as CPU horsepower goes, but they add 3D V-Cache, a technology that stacks multiple layers of L3 cache to increase the amount of cache the CPU. It can provide a significant boost to performance.

More specifically, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D comes with a whopping 144MB of L3 cache, all thanks to 3D V-Cache. The 7900X3D has 140MB, and the 7800X3D has 104MB. All of these chips have a 120W TDP and, according to AMD, they’re the “fastest gaming processors in the world.”

But why is 3D V-Cache such a big deal? The very first commercial 3D V-Cache chip, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, had a total of 96MB of L3 cache thanks to the technology. It managed to overtake some of Intel’s 12th gen CPUs in terms of gaming performance, and it even rivaled some of AMD’s own Zen 4 chips in a number of games. This is despite the 5800X3D being, essentially, a souped up version of an older 2020 Zen 3 chip, the Ryzen 7 5800X, with the only addition being the inclusion of 3D V-Cache.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D was a direct response to Intel’s 12th gen lineup, and with these three chips, AMD seeks to overtake whatever advantage Intel’s 13th gen CPUs have right now. It’s safe to say, then, that the inclusion of this technology on AMD’s newest Zen 4 CPUs will result in similarly crazy performance gains. We’ll have to see that whenever they land on store shelves on February 15th.