Soundbars are a great way to add high-quality audio to your TV, and JBL’s Bar Series has consistently been among the best. The JBL Bar 1300X is a unique soundbar with detachable ends that double as portable wireless speakers.
The detachable ends concept isn’t actually new for JBL, but it’s been improved this time around in a couple of ways. It was first shown off in 2017 with 5.1 surround sound, then 9.1 surround sound in 2020, and now the 1300X has 15-channel Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D surround sound.
The idea behind the detachable speakers is to place them around the room when you want surround sound. That feature is still present in the latest generation, but now the portable speakers can also be used independently from the soundbar. They can stream music and other audio over Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can be controlled with Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa.
JBL Bar 1300X Features:
- 11.1.4 Channels and 6 up-firing drivers
- 1170W power output
- Dolby Atmos, DTS:X 3D surround sound and MultiBeam technology
- 10-inch Wireless Subwoofer
- HARMAN PureVoice technology
The updated JBL Bar Series—which includes the JBL Bar 700, 1000, and 1300X—will be available starting February 19, 2023 for $900. The high-end 1300X model will cost $1,699.95.
Source: JBL
