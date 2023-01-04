Happy New Year and welcome to the first HTG Deals roundup of 2023. To kick things off, we’ve found a heap of fresh deals from Google, Amazon, ASUS, our friends over at Abine, and more. Let’s dive in!

Reclaim Your Online Privacy With DeleteMe for 20% Off

Hackers, website security breaches, and anonymous third parties are just some of the ways your data can be leaked online. Not only can this info then be bought and sold by data brokers, it can also put you and your loved ones at risk. Reclaim your private data and scrub it away with DeleteMe, now 20% off with coupon code.

When you sign up for DeleteMe, you’ll be asked to identify which kinds of information you don’t want web browsers to find, from contact info, to home addresses, to banking details, and more. Next, DeleteMe’s team of experts will track it all down and wipe it from databrokers and other sites, including Google. Finally, DeleteMe repeats this process every three months, ensuring that any new information gets scrubbed on a regular basis, thus eliminating spam and keeping you and your loved one safe.

Whether you use the internet daily, monthly, or somewhere in between, your private information is available for brokers and bad actors to find. Take back control of your online privacy with a year subscription to DeleteMe, now 20% off when you use the coupon code GEEK2023 at checkout.

DeleteMe DeleteMe is a subscription service that scours the internet for your data and scrubs it away, giving you back your online privacy and peace of mind.

Google Nest Hub Smart Display For $59.99 ($40 Off)

While our editors work on their lists of favorite products for 2023, we’d be remiss not to mention this fantastic deal on the best overall smart display from 2022. The Google Nest Hub Smart Display features a spacious 7-inch screen that can show weather, control other smart devices in your home, and stream content from your favorite streaming services, while the integrated speaker is great for waking you up every morning and/or playing the latest hit songs. Overall, the Google Nest Hub makes a great bedside companion, home office helper, and smart kitchen assistant.

Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone For $69.99 ($30 Off)

Whether you’re a podcaster, musician, game streamer, or frequent video conferencer, premium audio is the difference between amateur- and professional-sounding content. This portable Blue Yeti USB microphone for just $69.99 ($30 off) delivers top-quality sound at a cheap and accessible price. It features both cardioid and omni pickup patterns designed to help you focus in on certain sound zones, onboard controls that are simple to use, and no-latency monitoring for real-time audio feedback. It also comes with a headphone jack for direct output while you’re recording.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop For $1,199.99 ($450 Off)

When it comes to gaming laptops, the words light, thin, efficient, and powerful don’t often show up in the same sentence. But with the ROG Zephyrus G14 for $1,199.99 ($450 off), that’s exactly what ASUS has achieved. Built with an AMD processor and GPU inside, this machine both excels at playing AAA games on higher settings and sipping power when doing daily tasks, like browsing the web, typing out emails, or poring over spreadsheets. It’s a laptop that does it all, and you can get it now for a great price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni 4K Smart TV For $549.99 ($250 Off)

The biggest football game of the year is just over a month away, and if you’re watching it on anything but a bold 4K TV, you could be missing out on some of the action. Luckily, Amazon’s Fire TV Omni 4K Smart TV is back down to its Black Friday price of just $549.99 ($250 off). For the dough, you get a 65-inch UHD display with Advanced HDR designed to make pictures pop, adaptive brightness that balances display output by measuring ambient light in a given room, and hands-free controls powered by Alexa.