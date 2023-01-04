Samsung released the Smart Monitor M8 last year as a computer display with the software of a smart TV. At CES 2023, the company has revealed a new 5K display intended for creative work, plus a new variant of the Smart Monitor M8.

First, the ViewFinity S9 (model number S90PC) is a new display with a 5K 27-inch screen. It has a resolution of 5120 x 2880 and a color gamut of 99% DCI-P3, and Samsung is positioning it as a great option for graphic design and photography work. Samsung explained, “the monitor’s built-in Color Calibration Engine ensures precise screen color and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB color balance for perfect accuracy with their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The Matte Display limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working.”

The ViewFinity S9 has the same Smart Hub software as Samsung’s smart TVs and last year’s Smart Monitor M8, so you can run some apps and streaming services directly on the monitor. There’s a “4K SlimFit” camera included, which Samsung says can be used with the Google Meet app directly on the monitor. The screen also acts as a USB Type-C and Thunderbolt hub, and it bears a resemblance to Apple’s Studio Display.

Samsung also announced a new 27-inch Smart Monitor M8, which will be sold alongside the existing 32-inch model from last year. It has the same 4K resolution and Smart Hub software experience as the existing M8, as well as a height-adjustable stand, a 90-degree pivot, VESA mounting support, and a 2K webcam.

The announcement for the new M8 size says, “The Smart Monitor M8 can connect, control and manage hundreds of compatible connected devices through the built-in SmartThings Hub, including lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats and more. Samsung plans to expand device choices and usability by supporting Matter functionality and Home Connectivity Alliance standards from this year onwards. Mouse control functionality has been added to many of the Smart Monitor’s over-the-top apps, including SmartThings and the Smart Hub, for a new level of convenient control without a remote.”

Samsung didn’t mention when either of the new monitors would be available to purchase. The company also announced a massive 57-inch curved display, the Odyssey Neo G9.