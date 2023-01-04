Front screen of an iPhone 14
Unless you have an iPhone 14, you might want to stop postponing that battery change. Out-of-warranty battery replacements from Apple are about to get a steep price increase on several iPhone models.

If you want Apple to replace your battery right now, it’ll cost $69 if you have an iPhone 13, 12, 11, or X, or $49 if you have an iPhone SE, an iPhone 8, or an older model. But from March onward, these prices will be going up by $20, meaning that battery changes will cost $89 for newer full-screen models and $69 for older models. The iPhone 14 lineup is not included in this price hike — replacing its battery is $99, and that price is not changing.

If you don’t want to pay that much for your battery replacement, probably your best choice is getting an unauthorized part, which Apple frowns upon. You can also get a free battery replacement through AppleCare+, as long as the original battery holds at least 80% of its original capacity.

The company’s self-service program is roughly as expensive as getting the part replaced at Apple, so you probably won’t be able to save that much money that way either — and it might also go up in March after all, ruining those potential savings.

If your iPhone’s battery is due for a replacement, it’s time to get it changed now before it goes up.

Source: Apple
Via: 9to5Mac

