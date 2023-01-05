Android’s media player and listening experience evolved a lot with Android 13. Soon, it will be getting even better with Spotify Connect support on the lock screen, and the ability for your music to move with you throughout the day.

Android 13 introduced a new media player widget for the notification shade and lock screen. One of the new features was the ability to change the playback device from the widget—Bluetooth or Chromecast devices. However, it only supported YouTube and YouTube Music. This year, it will finally get Spotify Connect support.

That means you’ll be able to quickly move your Spotify music to your PC, tablet, Bluetooth speaker, or Chromecast-enabled devices directly from the media player. You won’t have to open the Spotify app to change the playback device. People have been wanting this feature for a while, so it’s great to see Google is working on it with Spotify.

Next, Android will be able to help you seamlessly move between playback devices with notifications throughout the day. For example, you’ll be able to tap a notification to start listening to music in your car, then tap a notification to continue on your phone, and again to finish on your TV. Android knows which devices are nearby with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and ultra-wideband.

Google didn’t share specific details about when these features will roll out other than “this year.” We expect to see them available on Google Pixel phones first.