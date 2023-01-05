Smart home gadgets aren’t just for the inside of your home. Smart sprinkler systems are handy, but they can be pricey and have difficult installation. The Rachio Smart Hose Timer is a simpler solution to smart lawncare.

Rachio is a company that makes connected devices centered around lawncare. The Rachio 3 16-Zone Controller is our top pick for Best Smart Sprinkler Controllers and the newly announced Smart Hose Timer looks to be a nice addition to their lineup. So what is it?

The Rachio Smart Hose Timer is essentially a device that turns any ‘ol sprinkler you’d attach to a garden hose into a “smart” sprinkler. The device connects to a water spigot and garden hose, which allows it to control the flow of water. You can use the Rachio app to turn it on/off, create schedules, and set a timer for how long it stays on.

Think of it like a smart plug for your hose and sprinkler. Rather than buying a smart sprinkler, you can simply hook up the Rachio Smart Hose Timer to the equipment you already own. In addition, it has built-in “Weather Intelligence,” which can automatically adjust watering schedules based on the weather and seasons.

The Rachio Smart Hose Timer will be available in March 2023 for $99 and it comes with everything you need to get it connected, including the Wi-Fi hub.