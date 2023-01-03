If you want to get into cloud gaming, it’s easier than ever now, at least if you’re an AT&T customer. The carrier is giving users six months of access to NVIDIA’s premium cloud gaming service, GeForce Now, to kick off 2023 in the most fun way.

If you’re on AT&T, whether you’re a wireless or internet user, you’ll be able to grab a six-month membership of GeForce Now’s Ultimate tier at no extra cost. You’re eligible for the offer if you’re a wireless user with an eligible unlimited 5G plan and an eligible 5G device, or if you’re a new AT&T Fiber user. This membership will let you stream 4K games at up to 120 fps, and the Ultimate tier gives you RTX 4080-grade performance, letting your games shine through the cloud.

The Ultimate tier costs $20 a month or $100 for six months, so this offer is essentially a $100 value, letting you check out the cloud gaming life risk-free so you can decide if it’s for you — or if you’d rather play your games on physical hardware. Getting to play games on an RTX 4080 in the cloud is definitely more reasonable price-wise than buying an RTX 4080 for $1,200, after all.

Make sure to read through AT&T’s offer terms if you’d like to know more.