If you already have roller blinds in your home and want to smarten them up, Eve’s new upgrade kit fills the gap between dumb blinds and a costly total overhaul.

Smart blinds are still an expensive home upgrade that includes not only the outlay for the smart element but the hassle (and waste) of trashing your old blinds and installing the new ones.

For folks who already have roller blinds and want to keep them—especially if they were all custom fit, carefully selected blackout material, or otherwise tailored for their homes—there’s a great new retrofit solution on the market.

This year at CES 2023, Eve announced a new addition to its MotionBlinds lineup, the MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit. Instead of trashing your entire roller blind assembly and replacing it with brand-new everything, you can use the Upgrade Kit to turn nearly any roller blind into a MotionBlinds roller blind.

You simply take the blind down, swap the roller mechanism with the MotionBlinds retrofit, and remount it. There are no power cords, no dangling wires, and the battery and motor mechanism are concealed within the body of your old blinds. The only time any wiring is involved is when you plug in a USB-C cable once a year, or so, to recharge the battery.

The MotionBlinds Upgrade Kit will retail for $199.99 and be available on March 28, 2023 directly from Eve.