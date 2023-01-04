Samsung sells a lot of Android phones, with the Galaxy A1x series aimed at buyers on a tight budget. The latest entry is now official at CES, with a $199.99 price tag: the Galaxy A14 5G.

The Galaxy A14 5G is the sequel to last year’s A13 5G, and you’d be hard-pressed to notice any differences between the two. Both phones have a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, a 90 Hz refresh rate on the display, a 50 MP (f/1.8) main camera, a useless 2 MP depth camera, a mostly-useless 2 MP macro camera, and a large 5,000mAh battery. The devices also have a microSD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack, which are becoming increasingly hard to find on modern smartphones.

The main difference this time around is a more powerful front-facing camera. Samsung has boosted the front camera from 5 MP to 13 MP, which should improve selfies, video calls, and anything else that relies on the front-facing lens. The display is also slightly larger, at 6.6 inches diagonally (up from 6.5″). Unfortunately, there’s still no support for Wi-Fi 6E or 6, just Wi-Fi 5. 5G is supported on sub-6 GHz bands, though, just like the previous model.

The Galaxy A14 5G ships with Android 13 out of the box, complete with Samsung’s One UI 5 customized layer on top. In a rare move for budget Android phones, Samsung is promising “up to two generations of Android OS upgrades and up to four years of security updates.”

Samsung’s guarantee means the phone should receive updates to Android 14 and Android 15 whenever they become available (presumably in 2023 and 2024, respectively), and system security updates for 4 years. That’s still not great, but it’s better than just about every other new phone in this price range — you can get a used second-gen iPhone SE for around $200 that might last longer.

Samsung didn’t mention when (or where) exactly the Galaxy A14 5G will go on sale, but keep an eye on Samsung’s website if you’re interested. It will be priced at $199.99, less than half the price of the Galaxy S22.