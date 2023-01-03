The RTX 4090 and 4080 have been making headlines since they were released, but they’re out of reach for many people — the RTX 4080 costs a whopping $1,200. Thankfully, Nvidia just announced the cheaper RTX 4070 Ti at CES 2022.

The RTX 4070 Ti is a card you might be already familiar with. Remember how NVIDIA was originally going to launch two versions of the RTX 4080, and then decided to “unlaunch” the lower-end one with 12GB of VRAM? The card that was unlaunched is now being relaunched as the RTX 4070 Ti. The GPU is now also $100 cheaper, going down to $800 from the $900 price NVIDIA initially wanted for it.

Otherwise, it’s the same card we got to know back during NVIDIA’s original RTX 4000 announcement. It has 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM and 7,680 CUDA cores, using the AD104 GPU die. We can expect this GPU to perform identically to how the 12GB VRAM model of the RTX 4080 would’ve performed if it weren’t unlaunched.

The only thing that’s changing, aside from the name, is that this card won’t be sold in a Founders Edition flavor directly from NVIDIA. Instead, you’ll need to get third-party SKUs if you want to check out this card, something that may bring up that $800 price point depending on the specific model.

You’ll be able to buy this card starting on January 5th, so keep an eye out at your retailer of choice.