For the folks who love Nanoleaf’s versatile modular smart lights and wish there was a solution for ceiling lights, well, you’re in luck. Nanoleaf’s newest offering brings its colorful modules to the ceiling.

Nanoleaf hit the ground running at CES 2023 with a slew of announcements, including an entry into the adaptive TV bias lighting space, the Nanoleaf 4D, (set to compete with products like the Govee Immersion.

Among the announcements, though, one of our favorites is the Nanoleaf Skylight simply because it occupies a unique niche in the smart lighting market.

The Skylight platform is a series of modular rectangular smart lights that click together and work in tandem, just like the popular wall-based offerings from Nanoleaf like the Shapes and Elements panels.

Better yet, like the Shapes and Elements panels, the new Skylight lineup is not only Matter compatible but functions as a Thread border router and includes Sense+ sensors.

Sense+ is part of Nanolight’s new adaptive smart lighting system to help you enjoy automatic and adaptive lighting in your home.

Nanoleaf Skylight panels will be available in the third quarter of 2023, direct from Nanoleaf and the same major retailers that stock Nanoleaf’s current light panel offerings.