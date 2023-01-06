Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger
Satechi

Many of the best phone chargers have one, two, or even three USB Type-C ports for charging many devices at the same time. What if you need to charge everything, though? That’s where Satechi’s new 6-port station comes in.

Satechi, a popular accessory manufacturer, announced its 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger during CES 2023. It has a total of six USB Type-C ports with USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) support, allowing you to charge up to six devices at the same time without taking up multiple power sockets. It comes in a sleep space grey design, and can either sit horizontally or vertically.

Like most other multi-port chargers, the station splits its available charging speed across any connected devices. It can deliver a maximum of 140W when one device is connected, and the full 200W is split when two or more devices are plugged in. For example, if you connect a laptop and two phones, the phones might get 30W each while the laptop has access to the remaining 140W. Satechi didn’t specify the exact per-port breakdown, just that “its advanced power distribution
automatically adjusts based on the number of ports used and devices connected.”

Satechi 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger
Satechi

There are already many charging stations and docks with several USB Type-C ports, but most of them don’t have six ports or a maximum charging speed of 200W. Anker’s flagship option is the PowerPort III 4-Port Charging Station, which only has four USB-C connectors and a maximum combined output of 120W.

The 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger (what a product name!) is now available for $149.99, and pre-orders are underway on Satechi’s online store. It will start shipping in the second quarter of 2023, but you can get 20% off during the pre-order period by using code CES20 at checkout.

READ NEXT
Profile Photo for Corbin Davenport Corbin Davenport
Corbin Davenport is the News Editor at How-To Geek, an independent software developer, and a podcaster. He previously worked at Android Police, PC Gamer, and XDA Developers.
Read Full Bio »