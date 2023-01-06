Many of the best phone chargers have one, two, or even three USB Type-C ports for charging many devices at the same time. What if you need to charge everything, though? That’s where Satechi’s new 6-port station comes in.

Satechi, a popular accessory manufacturer, announced its 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger during CES 2023. It has a total of six USB Type-C ports with USB Power Delivery (USB-PD) support, allowing you to charge up to six devices at the same time without taking up multiple power sockets. It comes in a sleep space grey design, and can either sit horizontally or vertically.

Like most other multi-port chargers, the station splits its available charging speed across any connected devices. It can deliver a maximum of 140W when one device is connected, and the full 200W is split when two or more devices are plugged in. For example, if you connect a laptop and two phones, the phones might get 30W each while the laptop has access to the remaining 140W. Satechi didn’t specify the exact per-port breakdown, just that “its advanced power distribution

automatically adjusts based on the number of ports used and devices connected.”

There are already many charging stations and docks with several USB Type-C ports, but most of them don’t have six ports or a maximum charging speed of 200W. Anker’s flagship option is the PowerPort III 4-Port Charging Station, which only has four USB-C connectors and a maximum combined output of 120W.

The 200W 6-Port PD GaN Charger (what a product name!) is now available for $149.99, and pre-orders are underway on Satechi’s online store. It will start shipping in the second quarter of 2023, but you can get 20% off during the pre-order period by using code CES20 at checkout.