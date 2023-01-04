One of the biggest smart mower hassles is the amount of prep work and setup required. The newest addition to Worx’s Landroid smart mower line does away with all of that.

If you’ve looked at smart mowers, you know exactly what we’re talking about. You need to jump through a bunch of hoops before using the mower, like burying a guide wire around the mowing zones (much like burying a wire for “Invisible Fence” dog containment systems). Then there’s a bunch of additional work, like manually setting boundaries in the app, calibrating the mowing range, and so on.

The Landroid Vision, the newest addition to Worx’s stable of smart mowers, removes all those hassles. Instead of trenching and calibrating, you can simply fire up the mower, drop it into your yard, and the onboard cameras and sensors will take care of the rest.

Without any input from you, it’ll rove around your yard, scanning and mapping (much like advanced robot vacuums do inside your home) and, in the process, autonomously create a mowing routine.

It even features active smart detection, so should you forget to put the hose away or your kids leave a toy out in the yard, it will automatically detect and navigate around the obstacle—no worries about shredded hoses or toys.

Speaking of smart detection, the Landroid Vision can also detect driveways, sidewalks, and pathways, and you can program it to automatically mow the additional zones on the other side of those “barriers,” again with no wire guides required.

Worx announced the new Landroid lineup on January 4 at CES 2023. Prices range from $2399.99 to $2,999.99. You can check out the new models right now and sign up to be notified as soon as they are available this year.