NVIDIA’s RTX 4000 range of graphics cards has been available for a while, with the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 being used in gaming PCs for a few weeks now. But laptop owners were limited to the RTX 3000 series laptops. The Ada Lovelace architecture is now landing on laptops with five different GPUs.

NVIDIA took to CES 2023 to unveil its new range of laptop GPUs. The company says this is its biggest generational leap ever in laptops, reportedly with efficiency increases of up to 3X while also keeping its cards fast. It’s also advertising the fifth generation of its Max-Q laptop tech, integrating, among other things, DLSS 3 support for way better performance in games.

There are five GPUs you can get on your next laptop, starting with the budget RTX 4050, which is equipped with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. There are also different, higher-end options available, including the RTX 4060, the 4070, the 4080, and going all the way up to the 4090.

The RTX 4090 itself isn’t as powerful as the desktop variant, but it’s no slouch with 16GB of VRAM. Previous rumors had said that the laptop RTX 4090 rivals the performance of the desktop RTX 3090 — not too shabby considering that GPU was one of the most powerful cards on the market from 2020 to 2022. While NVIDIA didn’t outright confirm or deny that part, it did say that the laptop RTX 4070 can provide RTX 3080-level performance at one third of that card’s power consumption, so we’re off to a good start there.

RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 laptops will begin landing on store shelves from February 8th, and you can expect them to start at $2,000 — of course, this will vary depending on what laptop you’re getting, and its configuration. RTX 4070, 4060, and 4050 laptops will be available from February 22nd, and they will start at $1,000. Alienware revealed a few of its upcoming options today.